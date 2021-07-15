17 Celeb #TBT Photos From This Week — July 15

A behind-the-scenes pic from Mean Girls kicks off this week’s #TBT.
1.
Amanda Seyfried shared this photo of herself, Daniel Franzese, Lacey Chabert, Lindsay Lohan, Jonathan Bennett, and Lizzy Caplan hanging out together during the filming of Mean Girls:
2.
Tina Knowles-Lawson shared this video clip of her helping Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams get ready before the 2000 VMAs:
3.
Dolly Parton posted this photo taken on the set of her 1976 variety TV show, Dolly:
4.
Halle Berry remembered her B.A.P.S. costar Natalie Desselle-Reid on what would’ve been her 54th birthday:
5.
President Joe Biden shared this photo of himself in the ’60s to remind young people to get vaccinated:
6.
Hillary Clinton posted this photo of herself rocking a summer suit during a Bill Clinton campaign rally in July 1992:
7.
Tina Turner remembered when she performed with Mick Jagger at Live Aid in 1985:
8.
While Joan Collins remembered when she met Princess Diana at a fashion show in 1985:
9.
Ryan Seacrest posted this photo of himself with his family in the early ’90s:
10.
Michelle Pfeiffer remembered her first acting job, which was as Athena in an episode of Fantasy Island in 1978:
11.
In celebration of this week’s Cannes Film Festival, Penélope Cruz shared a collection of photos of herself at the festival throughout the years:
12.
In honor of the 24th anniversary of her iconic debut album, Supa Dupa Fly, Missy Elliott posted this video of her performing “Sock It 2 Me”:
13.
Naomi Watts shared this photo of herself in the early ’80s:
14.
Bianca Del Rio showed some love to her RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6 sister Trinity K. Bonet — who is currently killing it on Season 6 of All Stars — by sharing this photo of the two of them in the 2010s:
15.
Paris Hilton gave us a The Simple Life flashback:
16.
Ludacris shared this sweet photo of himself with Vin Diesel and Paul Walker:
17.
And finally, Reese Witherspoon celebrated the 20th anniversary of her iconic masterpiece, Legally Blonde, by sharing photos from it:
