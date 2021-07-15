15 Actors Who Guest Starred On TV Shows They Loved

About her audition, Kesha said, “I’m used to making an ass of myself in front of people. I feel like most auditions, at least for comedy, is just seeing how much of an ass you’re willing to make of yourself.” Kesha played Annabelle, Jane and the newborn Mateo’s new next door neighbor who prioritizes her loud band practice over the baby’s sleep schedule. She appears in the Season 2 episode “Chapter Twenty-Four.”