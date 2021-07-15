11 Loki Cast Pictures Then Vs. Now

1.
Tom Hiddleston’s first role in 2001:
Tom Hiddleston as Loki on Loki:
Tom Hiddleston in real life:
2.
Owen Wilson’s first role in 1996:
Owen Wilson as Mobius in Loki:
Owen Wilson in real life:
3.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s early roles in 2007 and 2013:
Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer in Loki:
Gugu Mbatha-Raw now:
4.
Wunmi Mosaku’s early role in 2013:
Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15 in Loki:
Wunmi Mosaku in real life:
5.
Sophia Di Martino’s early role in 2006:
Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie in Loki:
Sophia Di Martino in real life:
6.
Richard E. Grant’s earlier roles:
Richard E. Grant as Classic Loki in Loki:
Richard E. Grant IRL:
7.
Jack Veal’s early role in 2017:
Jack Veal as Kid Loki in Loki:
8.
DeObia Oparei’s early roles:
DeObia Oparei as Boastful Loki in Loki:
9.
Cailey Fleming’s first role in 2015:
Cailey Fleming as Young Sylvie in Loki:
10.
Jonathan Majors’ early role in 2017:
Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains in Loki:
Jonathan Majors IRL:
11.
And Tara Strong’s iconic roles as the voice of Timmy Turner and Bubbles:
Tara Strong as the voice of Miss Minutes in Loki:
Tara Strong IRL:
And here’s a pic of Alligator Loki just because I needed him here too:
