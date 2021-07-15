11 Loki Cast Pictures Then Vs. Now



Marvel Studios / Courtesy of Marvel Studios



As his first appearance in the MCU, DeObia portrayed Boastful Loki. DeObia has shared so many wonderful pictures and videos from behind the scenes of the show. Like many of the actors on the show, DeObia reflected on the fact that he knew very little about the plot initially. “When I auditioned for it, the role was called something else so I had no idea what it was,” he told Comic Book Movie. “I think it was a fitting when I arrived in Atlanta from London. Then, I heard the name ‘Boastful Loki’ and was like, ‘Oh my God, you’re kidding me!’ That was a trip. So, I’m a version of Tom Hiddleston? Alright! I’ve got the booty. I can pull it off.'”