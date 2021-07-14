Zendaya Reacts To Space Jam Lola Bunny Controversy

“I didn’t know it was going to be as much of a focus as it was.”
Lola Bunny got a whole new look just in time for Space Jam: A New Legacy — but no one had any idea it would cause such an uproar.
Zendaya, the voice behind the iconic character, says she was surprised when there was backlash surrounding Lola’s less sexualized look.
“I didn’t know that was going to happen…I definitely know we love her, but I didn’t know it was going to be as much of a focus as it was,” Zendaya told Entertainment Weekly.
She continued, “But I understand, because she’s a lovable character. She’s very important, so I get it.”
Zendaya says she knows that Lola has been a part of a lot of people’s childhoods, so she gets “that sense of protection.”
“I was like, listen, just as long as I did what the director and the producers and everybody wanted me to do, I’m just here to offer my services,” Zendaya joked.
And although Lola Bunny may be missing her signature crop top in favor of a look more similar to the boys, Zendaya says she appreciates the character just as much as ever.
“She’s the only girl on the team, kind of holding it down for the ladies — and she’s also an incredible player. I think in this reimagining of who she is, it just leans into that a little bit more, the fact that she’s got these skills and she’s an MVP,” Zendaya explained.
She added, “When we meet here, she’s like, ‘I’m being a warrior, an Amazon princess, I don’t have time for this right now.’ But she obviously ends up being such a crucial member of the team and really holding them all together. When they’re going off on their looney moments, she brings everyone back.”
Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theaters and HBO Max on July 16.
