World Bank trims East Asia, Pacific 2021 GDP forecast excluding China By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A woman shops coconut products at a supermarket in Bangkok, Thailand, July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
(Reuters) – The East Asia and Pacific region, excluding China, is expected to grow 4% this year, World Bank Chief David Malpass said on Thursday, down from a forecast of 4.4% in March amid a shortage of COVID-19 vaccine supplies in many countries.
Including China, the World Bank expects the region to grow 7.7% this year, above a 7.4% projection made in March, Malpass said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.