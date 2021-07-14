White House says $3.5 trln spending bill’s framework reflects Biden’s priorities By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden pauses as he delivers remarks on actions to protect voting rights in a speech at National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The current $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill’s framework reflects President Joe Biden’s priorities, the White House said on Wednesday.
“What we’ve seen come out as the current framework is reflective of the president’s priorities,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.
“Now he’s going to engage, he is going to advocate with members, he’s going to advocate with the American people and communicate” about why the plan needs to move forward.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.