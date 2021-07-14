Wells Fargo&Co Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Wells Fargo&Co Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



Investing.com – Wells Fargo (NYSE:)&Co reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Wells Fargo&Co announced earnings per share of $1.38 on revenue of $20.27B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.9538 on revenue of $17.82B.

Wells Fargo&Co shares are up 43% from the beginning of the year, still down 10.18% from its 52 week high of $48.13 set on May 18. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 16.32% from the start of the year.

Wells Fargo&Co shares gained 0.05% in pre-market trade following the report.

Wells Fargo&Co follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

Wells Fargo&Co’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $3.78 on revenue of $31.4B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.16 on revenue of $30B.

Bank of America had beat expectations on Wednesday with second quarter EPS of $1.03 on revenue of $21.47B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.7748 on revenue of $21.87B.

