Visa to approve Bitcoin spending card for Australian startup CryptoSpend By Cointelegraph

Visa to approve Bitcoin spending card for Australian startup CryptoSpend
Global payment giant Visa (NYSE:) is moving forward with its commitment to digital currency adoption by approving the issuance of a new (BTC) debit card in Australia.
Sydney-based crypto spending app CryptoSpend announced Wednesday that Visa has approved the issuance of a physical debit card that will allow Australians to spend their Bitcoin at local merchants.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.