Visa to approve Bitcoin spending card for Australian startup CryptoSpend By Cointelegraph

Visa to approve Bitcoin spending card for Australian startup CryptoSpend

By Matilda Colman
Global payment giant Visa (NYSE:) is moving forward with its commitment to digital currency adoption by approving the issuance of a new (BTC) debit card in Australia.

Sydney-based crypto spending app CryptoSpend announced Wednesday that Visa has approved the issuance of a physical debit card that will allow Australians to spend their Bitcoin at local merchants.