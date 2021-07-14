U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.13% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 0.13%, while the index gained 0.12%, and the index declined 0.22%.

The best performers of the session on the were Apple Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 2.47% or 3.60 points to trade at 149.24 at the close. Meanwhile, Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:) added 2.31% or 1.27 points to end at 56.29 and Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ:) was up 1.65% or 3.69 points to 227.77 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Chevron Corp (NYSE:), which fell 1.89% or 1.96 points to trade at 101.97 at the close. Boeing Co (NYSE:) declined 1.69% or 3.86 points to end at 224.34 and Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) was down 1.65% or 3.54 points to 211.65.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:) which rose 5.40% to 33.65, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:) which was up 4.03% to settle at 44.97 and Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:) which gained 3.15% to close at 47.46.

The worst performers were Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:) which was down 7.48% to 27.83 in late trade, Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:) which lost 6.17% to settle at 69.02 and Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 6.09% to 84.56 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were SGOCO Group Ltd (NASDAQ:) which rose 36.33% to 13.074, Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 34.81% to settle at 3.950 and Bon Natural Life Ltd (NASDAQ:) which gained 33.26% to close at 11.86.

The worst performers were Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 35.47% to 0.8969 in late trade, Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 31.13% to settle at 6.240 and Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 25.75% to 2.970 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1904 to 1253 and 119 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2493 fell and 997 advanced, while 129 ended unchanged.

Shares in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 2.47% or 3.60 to 149.24. Shares in Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 2.31% or 1.27 to 56.29. Shares in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; down 35.47% or 0.4931 to 0.8969. Shares in Bon Natural Life Ltd (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 33.26% or 2.96 to 11.86.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 4.61% to 16.33.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 1.04% or 18.75 to $1828.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 3.28% or 2.47 to hit $72.78 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 2.58% or 1.97 to trade at $74.52 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.55% to 1.1839, while USD/JPY fell 0.59% to 109.95.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.44% at 92.352.

