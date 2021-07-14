Triple-digit gains make Dogecoin and Ethereum Classic the top performers of Q2 By Cointelegraph



Triple-digit gains make Dogecoin and Ethereum Classic the top performers of Q2



In early 2021 and Ether price was the center of attention as each asset seemed to hit a new all-time high every 24-hours and traders called for $100,000 BTC and $5,000 ETH. Fast forward to the present and both assets are still more than 40% down from their all-time highs and the bulls calling for unbelievable price targets are nowhere to be found.

A recent report from CoinMetrics reviewed the performance of Bitcoin and altcoins during Q2 2021 and the analysts found that even with the sharp May 19 market correction many assets finished the quarter in the green with Dogecoin (DOGE) coming out on top with a 392% gain.

Q2 2021 returns for the top 25 crypto assets. Source: CoinMetrics

Number of addresses holding at least 0.1 Ether. Source: CoinMetrics

Number of Dogecoin addresses holding at least 1 DOGE. Source: CoinMetrics

Bitcoin dominance. Source: CoinMetrics

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph