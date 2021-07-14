Tornado Global Hydrovacs Enters Into Credit Facility with TD

CALGARY, Alberta, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. (“Tornado” or the “Company”) (TGH: TSX-V) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a $3,000,000 revolving operating line of credit (the “Operating Line”) and a $4,875,000 term loan (the “Term Loan”, and together with the Operating Line, the “TD Facility”) with The Toronto-Dominion Bank (“TD”). A portion of the TD Facility will be used to repay the balance of a non-interest bearing vendor take-back mortgage secured against the Company’s facility located in Red Deer, Alberta (the “Red Deer Facility”) and the balance of the TD Facility will be used for general working capital purposes. Read More