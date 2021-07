The CW, Instagram: @itsmeleihgton / Via instagram.com



Since hanging up her Queen B crown, Leighton Meester has acted steadily in both TV and movies, as well as released an album, Heartstrings. Her most recent acting role was in Single Parents, a sitcom in which she played a single mother that lasted for two seasons before being cancelled in 2020.

Leighton is, of course, married to fellow teen drama alumni Adam Brody, and the pair have two kids together.