Tencent-backed analytics firm Amplitude confidentially files for direct listing

Tencent Holdings Ltd-backed Amplitude said on Wednesday it had confidentially filed paperwork for a direct listing in the United States, just a month after a funding round valued the analytics startup at $4 billion.

Founded in 2012 and also backed by Sequoia Capital and Singapore’s GIC, Amplitude helps companies optimize their products by analyzing which features translate to better business outcomes.

The San Francisco-based firm’s customers include Comcast-owned media company NBCUniversal, payments processor PayPal Holdings Ltd, fitness products maker Peloton Interactive Inc and grocery delivery firm Instacart.