TD Hires Mendoza From Credit Suisse for Private Placements

(Bloomberg) — TD Securities is hiring Susana Mendoza, a former director at Credit Suisse Group AG, to lead its business targeting private sales of shares.

Mendoza, who was at Credit Suisse for about 11 years, is joining the firm’s equity capital markets team in August as managing director for equity private placements, a new role. She’ll be based in New York.

“We’re thrilled to have Susana lead and grow a business that will be a key building block in our strategy to deliver end-to-end solutions for our North American clients,” Sante Corona, executive managing director and head of equity capital markets for TD Securities, said in an emailed statement. “Susana has led an accomplished career in investment banking covering clients across the U.S., Latin America and Europe.”