Sydney Airport board rejects $16.6 bln buyout proposal

SYDNEY — Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd said on Thursday it would reject a A$22.26 billion ($16.60 billion) takeover proposal from a group of infrastructure investors that if successful would have been one of Australia’s biggest-ever buyouts.

The operator of Australia’s largest airport said directors had unanimously concluded the proposal undervalued the airport and was not in the best interest of shareholders. ($1 = 1.3407 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed Editing by Chris Reese)