Sydney Airport board rejects $16.6 bln buyout proposal

Article content

SYDNEY — Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd said on Thursday it would reject a A$22.26 billion ($16.60 billion) takeover proposal from a group of infrastructure investors, that, if successful, would have been one of Australia’s biggest-ever buyouts.

The operator of Australia’s largest airport said directors had unanimously concluded the proposal undervalued the airport and was not in the best interest of shareholders.

The Sydney Aviation Alliance – a consortium comprising IFM Investors, QSuper and Global Infrastructure Partners – last week offered A$8.25 per share, a 42% premium to the pandemic-ravaged company’s last trading price before the offer was made.