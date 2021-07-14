Spike Lee’s TV ad for crypto touts it as new money for a diverse world By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Spike Lee’s new ad dubbed “The Currency of Currency” launched online today, and the two-minute spot depicts crypto as new money for a diverse world.

The 64-year-old Oscar winning filmmaker directed and starred in the commercial for crypto ATM provider Coin Cloud, and in the ad, he explores themes such as racial and financial inequality, diversity, and inclusivity.