SEC fines Coinschedule $200K over sponsored, favorable ICO ratings By Cointelegraph

SEC fines Coinschedule $200K over sponsored, favorable ICO ratings
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has settled charges against the defunct initial coin offering (ICO) review website Coinschedule.com for violating the anti-touting provisions of federal securities laws.
But two SEC commissioners have penned an open letter in response saying the settlement highlights flaws with the commission’s processes.
