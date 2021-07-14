SEC fines Coinschedule $200K over sponsored, favorable ICO ratings By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has settled charges against the defunct initial coin offering (ICO) review website Coinschedule.com for violating the anti-touting provisions of federal securities laws.

But two SEC commissioners have penned an open letter in response saying the settlement highlights flaws with the commission’s processes.