SEC delays decision on Wisdom Tree Bitcoin ETF By Cointelegraph

SEC delays decision on Wisdom Tree Bitcoin ETF
On July 13, the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, pushed back its decision on Wisdom Tree’s ETF with a request for public feedback. This request will allow members of the public to communicate their position on whether the trust should be approved or denied. The SEC’s notice stated:
Public comments are required to be submitted to the Federal Register within 21 days, and rebuttals filed in 35 days from publication.
