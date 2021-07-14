Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.39% By Investing.com



Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.39%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 0.39%.

The best performers of the session on the were Arriyadh Development Co. (SE:), which rose 9.90% or 2.46 points to trade at 27.30 at the close. Meanwhile, Raydan Co (SE:) added 9.81% or 2.73 points to end at 30.60 and National Gas & Industrialization Co (SE:) was up 8.79% or 3.55 points to 43.95 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SE:), which fell 4.91% or 8.00 points to trade at 155.00 at the close. Bupa Arabia for Coop. Insurance (SE:) declined 4.67% or 6.40 points to end at 130.60 and Musharaka REIT (SE:) was down 3.61% or 0.42 points to 11.20.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 136 to 58 and 11 ended unchanged.

Shares in Arriyadh Development Co. (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 9.90% or 2.46 to 27.30.

Crude oil for August delivery was down 0.64% or 0.48 to $74.77 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September fell 0.46% or 0.35 to hit $76.14 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.70% or 12.70 to trade at $1822.60 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.40% to 4.4334, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7505.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.35% at 92.433.