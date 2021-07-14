Record low Bitcoin velocity suggests BTC may ‘move to the downside’ By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
27

Record low Bitcoin velocity suggests BTC may ‘move to the downside’

In the early hours of July 14, price took a surprise hit to $31,550 before slowly recovering back above $32,900 in the morning session.

The swift drop near the crucial $30,000 resistance raised alarms among bulls and bears and whilst the $30,000 to $32,000 level continues to function as a support level, a recent market update from ByteTree CEO James Bennett paints a mixed picture of what may be in store for BTC.

Bitcoin transaction count 1-week cumulative, rolling. Source: ByteTree
Bitcoin total transaction value 1-week cumulative, rolling. Source: ByteTree
Bitcoin network velocity. Source: ByteTree
Bitcoin miner inventory vs. price. Source: ByteTree
Institutional dominance ratio vs. BTC price. Source: ByteTree