Record low Bitcoin velocity suggests BTC may ‘move to the downside’ By Cointelegraph

Record low Bitcoin velocity suggests BTC may ‘move to the downside’
In the early hours of July 14, price took a surprise hit to $31,550 before slowly recovering back above $32,900 in the morning session.
The swift drop near the crucial $30,000 resistance raised alarms among bulls and bears and whilst the $30,000 to $32,000 level continues to function as a support level, a recent market update from ByteTree CEO James Bennett paints a mixed picture of what may be in store for BTC.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.