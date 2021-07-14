Port of Los Angles sets new volume record for June

Article content

LOS ANGELES — The Port of Los Angeles hit a new volume record in June as U.S. businesses race to replenish stocks and build inventories for the back-to-school, Christmas and other holiday shopping seasons.

Total volume at the Port of Los Angeles hit 876,430 20-foot equivalent units (TEU) in June, up 27% versus the year earlier, port authorities said. Loaded imports accounted for more than half that, at 467,763 TEU.

The port sent 312,600 TEU of empty containers to factories in China and elsewhere. That far outstripped loaded exports of 96,067 TEU.