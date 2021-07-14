Pope Francis has left hospital



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer from a balcony of the Gemelli hospital, as he recovers following scheduled surgery on his colon, in Rome, Italy, July 11, 2021. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS



ROME (Reuters) -Pope Francis has left the Rome hospital where he underwent intestinal surgery 11 days ago, local media reported on Wednesday.

Photographers at the Gemelli hospital saw two cars escorted by Vatican security leave via a side entrance shortly before 11.00 a.m. (0900 GMT) after staff had put a wheelchair in the trunk of one of the vehicles.

The first of the two cars had darkened windows.

The 84-year-old pope had part of his colon removed on July 4. On Sunday he made his first public appearance since the surgery, standing for about 10 minutes while speaking from the balcony of his suite.