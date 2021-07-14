PNC Financial Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Investing.com – PNC Financial (NYSE:) reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

PNC Financial announced earnings per share of $4.5 on revenue of $4.67B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $3.09 on revenue of $4.38B.

PNC Financial shares are up 27% from the beginning of the year, still down 7.16% from its 52 week high of $203.88 set on May 10. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 16.32% from the start of the year.

PNC Financial follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

PNC Financial’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $3.78 on revenue of $31.4B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.16 on revenue of $30B.

Bank of America had beat expectations on Wednesday with second quarter EPS of $1.03 on revenue of $21.47B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.7748 on revenue of $21.87B.

