Pinault and Pigasse join forces on entertainment-focused SPAC

PARIS — The holding companies of French business billionaire Francois Pinault’s family and banker Matthieu Pigasse announced on Wednesday the creation of I2PO, a SPAC aiming to raise an initial 250 million euros ($294.50 million) and target the entertainment industry.

The SPAC will be led by Iris Knobloch, I2PO’s chairman and chief executive who built her career at WarnerMedia.

A SPAC, or Special Purpose Acquisition Company, is a shell company with no operational activity whose securities are issued on the stock market for a limited time with the aim of making one or more acquisitions in a particular sector.