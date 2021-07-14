Phantom raises $9M to launch multi-chain crypto wallet By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Cryptocurrency wallet provider Phantom has secured $9 million in Series A financing to launch a new multi-chain wallet designed to help decentralized finance (DeFi) users access decentralized applications (DApps) across multiple blockchains.

The raise comes on the heels of a successful beta launch in April of this year that saw 40,000 new Phantom users. The company also secured $500,000 in grants from Serum and Solana during the beta phase.