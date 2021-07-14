Phantom raises $9M to launch multi-chain crypto wallet By Cointelegraph

Phantom raises $9M to launch multi-chain crypto wallet
Cryptocurrency wallet provider Phantom has secured $9 million in Series A financing to launch a new multi-chain wallet designed to help decentralized finance (DeFi) users access decentralized applications (DApps) across multiple blockchains.
The raise comes on the heels of a successful beta launch in April of this year that saw 40,000 new Phantom users. The company also secured $500,000 in grants from Serum and Solana during the beta phase.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.