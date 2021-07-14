People Think Priyanka Chopra Ignored Kate And William

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
25

This calls for a forensic investigation.

About 15,000 people attended the Wimbledon Women’s Final on Saturday. Celebrities and British royals were among the sporting event’s in-person spectators — as usual — and last weekend, they included Priyanka Chopra, Kate Middleton, and Prince William.


Karwai Tang / WireImage via Getty Images

All three public figures were seated in the stadium’s crowded Royal Box at the same time, since, you know, they came to watch tennis.


Karwai Tang / WireImage via Getty Images

But, apparently, they didn’t acknowledge one another during the matches.


Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

In a short video clip making the rounds online, Kate and Prince William are seen arriving at Wimbledon to uproarious cheers as they take their seats. Meanwhile Priyanka is seen in the background, fixing her dress a few rows behind them.

View this video on YouTube


The Royal Family Channel / Via youtube.com

She doesn’t clap for the royal couple in the footage, and it’s probably worth noting that others seated in her vicinity don’t, either.


Rich Fury / Getty Images for dcp

She’s barely finished adjusting her clothes when Kate and William sit down, so it seems totally plausible that Priyanka just didn’t see them at first. And there are so many reasons why she might have decided against addressing the pair personally after that, even if she did feel inclined to say hi — maybe she wanted to respect their privacy, or thought the time to initiate an interaction had passed. We’ve all been there.

It’s impossible to know what really happened, in the moment or off-camera, but the absence of an exchange has people asking questions and theorizing about deeper meanings.


Karwai Tang / WireImage via Getty Images

However, because the actor is a friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, some people suggested that Priyanka purposefully ignored Kate and William over the weekend.


Max Mumby / Getty Images

Here’s Priyanka with Abigail Spencer at Meghan and Harry’s wedding in 2018. Years later, Harry and Meghan’s relationship with Kate and William looks very different than it did back then. In a revealing interview with Oprah last March, Meghan and Harry shared their upsetting experiences with racism, bullying, and double standards while fulfilling their traditional royal duties in England during the earlier part of their marriage. Harry talked more about the lack of support given to him and Meghan by royal family members in a documentary series released in May.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship to the monarchy and its members became increasingly strained over the past several years, but Priyanka intentionally dismissing their in-laws, in such a conspicuous setting, miiiiight be a bit of a stretch.


@selg_simp / Via Twitter: @selg_simp

If there is any truth to the speculation, casually fixing a garment and mingling with peers is a pretty subtle approach to avoiding someone. To me, this feels like a non-issue, but let me know what you think in the comments below.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR