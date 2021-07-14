Paraguay’s Much-Awaited Bitcoin Bill Makes Its Debut By CoinQuora



Paraguay's Much-Awaited Bitcoin Bill Makes Its Debut



July 14, 201, Paraguay presents its bill.

The bill prioritizes crypto registration.

Bitcoin mining can continue as long as it meets regulations.

The day is upon us, Jul 14, 2021, Paraguay’s deputy will present its Bitcoin bill to its country’s government. Paraguay’s Senator, Fernando Silva Facetti will also be present during this historic moment.

As hinted many times before, Paraguay has finally made its Bitcoin bill debut. The country has been adamant about embracing Bitcoin ever since El Salvador’s announcement of making Bitcoin a legal tender in its nation.

However, while El Salvador has already made this move, it has also begun its next phase which is to mine Bitcoin with the geothermal power of its volcanoes. Meanwhile, Paraguay took its time to draw up its bill.

