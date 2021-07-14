OROS.finance Adds Exciting Tokenomics and DApps to Blockchain By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
33

OROS.finance Adds Exciting Tokenomics and DApps to Blockchain
  • OROS.finance just successfully launched its native token — OROS.
  • Soon, the brand will introduce its app suite to the world.
  • The first App suite on the OROS.finance DApp will be out today.
  • Users can earn more OROS on the brand’s upcoming DApps.
  • The DApp — Intermedium, is already creating a huge impact.

OROS.finance runs on the Binance Smart Chain and its shining purpose is to help the world. In detail, the platform is a community-driven ecosystem that enables its users to make donations. In return, these users gain access to entertaining DApps and can also earn a passive income via rewards.

Besides holding OROS to gain rewards, the platform is also home to active liquidity. Specifically, every time a transaction takes place, it contributes to automatically generating liquidity. This, in turn, builds a rising price floor. More so, it even brings stability to the platform and its community.

The official token on the platf…

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR