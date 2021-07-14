Oil slides 2% on oversupply fears after OPEC wrangles an agreement

Article content NEW YORK — Oil prices dropped more than 2% Wednesday after major global oil producers came to a compromise about supply and after U.S. data showed demand slacked off a bit in the most recent week. Crude prices have surged to highs not seen in nearly three years, but have been choppy lately on worries about a pickup in supply. Brent crude settled down $1.73 a barrel, or 2.26%, at $74.76 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate was off by $2.12, or 2.82%, at $73.13 a barrel. Brent crude’s premium to West Texas Intermediate futures widened to the most since July 6, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. The U.S. benchmark fell more preciptously due to demand concerns.

Article content Oil initially dropped after Reuters reported Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates reached a compromise that should unlock an OPEC+ deal to boost global oil supplies as the world recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. The benchmarks fell more after U.S. government data showed implied gasoline demand declining considerably last week. While the U.S. Energy Information Administration said crude stockpiles declined more than expected, in their eighth consecutive draw, the drawdown was overshadowed by lagging gasoline demand. “The significant decline in gasoline and diesel demand has pressured prices, even though crude oil inventories have continued to draw,” said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.