Number of DeFi wallets on Ethereum crosses 3,000,000 threshold By BTC Peers

Number of DeFi wallets on Ethereum crosses 3,000,000 threshold
According to data from leading data firm Dune Analytics, the number of active wallets on Ethereum-based DeFi protocols has surpassed 3 million.
Richard Chen, a partner at 1Confirmation, shared the information on Twitter. He noted that this was the first time that the total number of unique Ethereum (ETH) addresses on DeFi protocols crossed 3 million.
THREE MILLION DEFI USERS
