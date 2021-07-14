Number of DeFi wallets on Ethereum crosses 3,000,000 threshold By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
34

Number of DeFi wallets on Ethereum crosses 3,000,000 threshold

According to data from leading data firm Dune Analytics, the number of active wallets on Ethereum-based DeFi protocols has surpassed 3 million.

Richard Chen, a partner at 1Confirmation, shared the information on Twitter. He noted that this was the first time that the total number of unique Ethereum (ETH) addresses on DeFi protocols crossed 3 million.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR