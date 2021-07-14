NortonLifeLock in talks to buy Avast – WSJ

Article content

NortonLifeLock Inc is in talks to buy European cybersecurity firm Avast Plc, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/nortonlifelock-in-talks-to-buy-avast-11626287085?page=1 on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal would help Tempe, Arizona-based NortonLifeLock, which primarily deals with consumer cyber safety, expand its focus to consumer software.

UK-based Avast makes free and premium security software for desktop and mobile devices under the Avast and AVG brands.