Nicolas Cage’s IRL Meet-Cute Involves Flying Squirrels

“I thought, ‘That’s it. This this could work out.'”
I love a good meet-cute. And it turns out that Nicolas Cage has a pretty awesome one with his wife, Riko Shibata. They got married in Las Vegas last February.
“We met in Japan and I thought she was stunning when I met her. We had a lot in common,” Cage told ET.
“She likes animals, too, so I asked her, ‘Do you have any pets?’ And she said, ‘Yes, I have flying squirrels.’ She had two sugar gliders… I thought, ‘That’s it. This this could work out.'”
“I’m quite excited to take a picture with her,” Nic continued, noting how this was the couple’s first red-carpet event.
These two make quite the pair!
