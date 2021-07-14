Nicolas Cage’s IRL Meet-Cute Involves Flying Squirrels

“I thought, ‘That’s it. This this could work out.'”

I love a good meet-cute. And it turns out that Nicolas Cage has a pretty awesome one with his wife, Riko Shibata. They got married in Las Vegas last February.


At the premiere of Pig, Nic’s latest movie, the actor talked about the moment he and Riko met.


“We met in Japan and I thought she was stunning when I met her. We had a lot in common,” Cage told ET.

“She likes animals, too, so I asked her, ‘Do you have any pets?’ And she said, ‘Yes, I have flying squirrels.’ She had two sugar gliders… I thought, ‘That’s it. This this could work out.'”


“I’m quite excited to take a picture with her,” Nic continued, noting how this was the couple’s first red-carpet event.


These two make quite the pair!


