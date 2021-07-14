Muse frontman drops track as NFT, Chimps create NFTs and more… By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Nifty News: Muse frontman drops track as NFT, Chimps create NFTs and more…

NFTs are the new muse

In an exclusive shared with Cointelegraph, celebrity-focused NFT auction platform Cryptograph has announced the launch of an exclusive track from Muse frontman Matt Bellamy in the form of a nonfungible token (NFT).

The token will be issued to accompany the launch of Bellamy’s new 10-track solo album Cryosleep on July 16, which was recorded on the same guitar Jeff Buckely used for his hit album Grace.

Guiding Light NFT Artwork: Matt Bellamy x Cryptograph

Even Chimps can mint NFTs

Source: Save the Chimps

