Mt. Perelin Chooses Tezos for Tokenized Securities By DailyCoin



Mt. Perelin Chooses Tezos for Tokenized Securities



Bridge Wallet, the cryptocurrency mobile app developed by Swiss FinTech Mt Pelerin, launched support for Tezos with a zero fees on-ramp and off-ramp for , the native cryptocurrency of the Tezos blockchain. Mt Pelerin is dedicated to building bridges between the crypto economy with traditional finance and is excited to bring their non-custodial mobile app Bridge Wallet to the Tezos ecosystem. Additionally, Mt. Pelerin is excited to announce Tezos will power Mt Pelerin’s open source asset tokenization platform, to support the issuance and management of compliant tokenized securities such as shares, bonds or funds.

Bridge Wallet is the gateway to a new world of money, the mobile wallet, which now supports Tezos and its XTZ token, focuses on facilitating direct fiat to crypto investments and easy crypto withdrawals. With more than 13,000 users today, Bridge Wallet is gaining traction for offering completely free crypto-fiat transactions, with no commission, inflated spread or hidden costs.

Tezos celebrated its three year anniversary this year, making it one of the first and longest running Proof of Stake blockchains. Network activity on Tezos has grown 1,200 percent this year due in part to its energy-efficient design and ease of use. Game developers, music labels, sporting franchises, central banks, and more are all building on Tezos. Tezos also has a growing DeFi ecosystem with ERC-20 bridges for low-gas cross-chain utility, yield farming protocols, and surging AMM platforms.

What sets Tezos apart from other blockchain protocols is that it is built to evolve with industry advancements. Its modular architecture and formal upgrade mechanism minimizes disruptions while offering regular upgradability and enhanced functionality over time. Tezos has undergone six network upgrades to reduce gas fees, improve token standards, increase transaction speed, and more. Upgrades on Tezos are made possible by on-chain governance where continuous improvements are proposed, adopted, and deployed without forks.

By giving access to what are essentially OTC rates to all its users, Bridge Wallet provides better rates than centralized exchange platforms. With Bridge Wallet, Tezos users can purchase and cash out XTZ by bank transfer at no cost, up to a certain threshold – from $500 to $50,000 for holders of MPS tokens, the tokenized shares of Mt Pelerin – above which a small degressive commission is charged. Instant card purchases and withdrawals will also be available soon for XTZ.

More details about Bridge Wallet:

Available in 171 countries (US excluded), full list here

Purchase currencies: CHF, EUR, GBP, USD (more coming soon)

Cash out currencies: CHF, EUR, GBP, USD, AED, ARS, AUD, CAD, CNH, CZK, DKK, HKD, HUF, ILS, JPY, KRW, MXN, NOK, NZD, PLN, RON, RUB, SAR, SEK, SGD, THB, TRY, ZAR

Available on iOS and Android in multiple languages

Tezos mainnet and testnet supported

