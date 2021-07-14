Mj Rodriguez’s Mom Had A Sweet Reaction To Her Emmy Nom

In an interview with nj.com, she said that while she channeled trans women in her life to inhabit Blanca, she also looked to her mother for inspiration. “The main skeleton — infrastructure — of Blanca is literally Audrey Rodriguez,” she said. “My mother was my source of nurturing, she was my source of comfort, and most importantly, she was my source of womanhood from birth.”



Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for EJAF

She went on to say, “That is the woman who I emulate, and that is also the woman that I wanted to present on the television screen to show how good mothers are out there, and to also show that there’s a lot of work that goes into mothering resilient children.”