Microsoft readies cloud version of Windows for remote workers

Windows 365 frees companies and users from having to install Windows and their various apps, data and settings on every computer Photo by Shannon Stapleton/Reuters files

Article content Microsoft Corp. unveiled a new way to purchase its flagship Windows operating system, delivering the software via the cloud from the company’s data centres to users’ personal computers or tablets.

Article content The cloud-based product, called Windows 365, frees companies and users from having to install Windows and their various apps, data and settings on every computer. It will be a good choice for employees working from home, as well as interns or contractors who need a fast and temporary setup that can easily be wiped when they leave, Jared Spataro, a Microsoft vice president, said in an interview. The software will work on machines running Google’s Android or Apple Inc.’s iOS and Mac operating systems. Windows 365 is intended for users who just want to point and click to set up their cloud-based service, Spataro said. Microsoft will charge a monthly per user fee and there will be three preset tiers depending on computing power and storage, although that can be customized more specifically for different prices. Users can size up and down without having to buy a new PC, and can also choose between Windows 10 and the next version, Windows 11, when it’s available later this year.