Meghan Markle announces new animated series for Netflix

Meghan Markle is creating and executive producing a new animated series for Netflix, titled Pearl, that will focus on a 12-year-old girl’s “heroic adventures”.

The Duchess of Sussex’s latest project, which will be created by her and Prince Harry’s Archewell Productions, was reported on Wednesday, with The Hollywood Reporter noting that it is the second project the couple has created in partnership with Netflix.

According to Archewell Productions, the animated series, which is currently in the developmental stages, will focus on a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by influential women from history.

The creation of the project will see Meghan executive producing alongside David Furnish, Carolyn Soper and Emmy-winning filmmakers Liz Garbus and Dan Cogan, while Amanda Rynda will also be a part of the project as showrunner and executive producer.

“Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges. I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today,” the duchess said.

Mr Furnish, who produced Gnomeo & Juliet, also expressed his excitement over the project in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, in which he said: “I am delighted that we are finally able to announce this exciting animated series.

“Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and I are deeply passionate about bringing the inspirational and positive stories of extraordinary women from around the world to a global audience of all ages. The team collaborating on the series are first class, and Netflix are the perfect partner.”

The announcement of Meghan’s new series Pearl, which Archewell noted is the project’s “working title”, comes after Netflix announced in April that it had teamed up with the royal couple’s production company and the Invictus Games Foundation on Heart of Invictus, a docu-series focused on those competing in the Invictus Games.

The royal couple, through their Archwell Productions company, signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in September 2020, which will see them create documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming with the streaming giant.

Although exact details of the deal have not been disclosed, several reports have suggested it could be worth in excess of $100m (£72m).