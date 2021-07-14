Lufthansa targets 60-70% of pre-pandemic passenger numbers by year-end By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Lufthansa planes are seen parked on the tarmac of Frankfurt Airport, Germany June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach



FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Passenger numbers at Lufthansa are currently around 40% of pre-pandemic levels and it is aiming to reach 60-70% by the end of the year, a manager at the German airline said.

“We started into the summer with about 10% of passengers and 15% of flights compared to pre-crisis levels”, Jens Fehlinger said.

Lufthansa is currently running about 55% of the flights it used to. While it is serving 192 destinations – more than in summer 2019 – it is flying many routes less frequently.

The airline and its subsidiaries are using 520 aircraft, compared with roughly 800 before the crisis, Fehlinger said.