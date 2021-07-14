Khloé Kardashian Misled On KUWTK Filming

“I don’t think any of us knew what we were doing.”
It looks like Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian didn’t exactly know what they were getting into when Keeping Up With the Kardashians started.
If you cast your mind back to the first episode, Khloé’s plot line largely revolved around her work in DASH, the clothing store she ran with her sisters.
Well, it looks like that may have been most of what Khloé thought the show would be. Speaking on Side by Side with Malika & Khadijah, Khloé said, “Me and Kourt both were like, ‘We just want to film at our stores.'”
“My mom sort of misled us a little bit. She was like, ‘Yeah, we’re just going to film at the stores. It’s all you have to do,'” Khloé continued.
“And we did it but we didn’t really know what we were getting into. Then […] we were just like, ‘OK, we’re already here. We’ll just do it.'”
“Then it all snowballed into something else, but in the beginning I don’t think any of us knew what we were doing.”
Malika recalled a similar experience when starting out on the show. “I remember one time I was in DASH, this is when I was working there, and your mom was like, ‘We’re doing a show, everybody look alive, sign that right there, let’s go,'” she added.
If we go off of IMDb, Khloé is the sister who appeared in the most episodes of KUWTK — so, obviously, only filming in DASH didn’t last forever.
