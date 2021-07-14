JSW Energy Plans to Spend $10 Billion on Clean Power by 2030

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Power generator JSW Energy Ltd. has laid out a 750 billion rupee ($10 billion) plan to shift away from coal, joining other Indian thermal producers who are beginning to seek growth in renewable power.

The company will add about 15.4 gigawatts of solar, wind and hydropower plants by March 2030, the company said in its annual report for the year ended March. It also aims to become carbon neutral by 2050.

It expects generation capacity to rise to 20 gigawatts by March 2030, from 4.6 gigawatts now, with all the additions coming in clean energy, according to the report. Coal-fired generation capacity will remain static at 3.2 gigawatts, with its share in JSW’s portfolio shrinking to 16% by the end of the decade from 70% now.