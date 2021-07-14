Jojo Siwa Talked To Demi Lovato About Her Gay Awakening

During a recent episode of 4D with Demi Lovato, Siwa talked about that moment she came to terms with her sexuality and said it happened when she watched a fun episode of Lip Sync Battle.
“I’ve been figuring out my ‘gay awakenings’ recently,” the Dance Moms’ alumn said. “I think I realized that my very first gay awakening was Jenna Dewan‘s performance on Lip Sync Battle. I think that was one of them.”
“Yesterday I was talking to my girlfriend, Kylie Prew, about our gay awakenings, and she said she went to your concert and it was that concert,” Siwa added.
“She would have probably had to have been 12, maybe, or 13, and she was there with her mom.”
Siwa, who identifies as pansexual, said she wanted to wait until she was in a relationship to come out to the world.
“The only thing that held me back from telling the world right away was my girlfriend’s family and my girlfriend because I wanted to make sure that she was ready,” the “Boomerang” singer explained.
“You always know. I always knew with me, but I always said I’m not going to do anything with it or be like, ‘Hey, by the way, I’m gay, but I’m not in love with a girl yet. But I’m gay and I know that.'”
“I was always just like, ‘I’ll wait until I actually have a girlfriend or I have a girl that I’m in love with and then I’ll do something with it,'” she continued. “And then that happened.”
Siwa and Prew had been best friends for a year until they decided to take their relationship to another level.
“In that time, I couldn’t avoid my feelings,” Siwa explained about her longtime crush on Prew. “The tension was, like, you could cut it with a knife. It was insane.”
Luckily for Siwa, Prew felt the same way. The dancer said she knew her pal liked her when she asked her if she was crushing on anyone.
However, Siwa warns that it’s best to stay cautious whenever you’re in love with your best friend.
“If you are secretly feeling something for your best friend or somebody close to you, and you tell them and it makes something else go away, they’re not a true best friend,” she said. “It shouldn’t affect anything. You’re allowed to have a crush on anybody you want to have a crush on. It’s up to them if they do something with it.”
