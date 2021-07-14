Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui to buy 5% of Jefferies for $380 mln -Nikkei

Article content

TOKYO — Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, Japan’s second-largest lender by assets, plans to buy 5% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc shares for around 42 billion yen ($380.19 million), the Nikkei reported on Wednesday.

The move is part of SMFG’s effort to strengthen its securities business in the United States to tap strong demand for M&A deals and financing, Nikkei said.

SMFG, in a statement, confirmed that it is considering the capital tie-up with Jefferies and would make an announcement when the two companies agreed to a deal.

Japanese banks have been seeking business opportunities abroad as the country faces an aging and shrinking population.

Earlier this month, SMFG announced its plans to buy a 74.9% stake in Fullerton India for $2 billion, the first major foray by a Japanese bank into India during recent times.

