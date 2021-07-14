Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.38% By Investing.com

By
By Matilda Colman
-
0
41

Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the declined 0.38%.

The best performers of the session on the were Toho Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 11.09% or 505.0 points to trade at 5060.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Z Holdings Corp (T:) added 5.12% or 28.7 points to end at 589.7 and Alps Electric Co., Ltd. (T:) was up 3.33% or 39.0 points to 1210.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:), which fell 4.14% or 150.0 points to trade at 3470.0 at the close. Seiko Epson Cor (T:) declined 4.06% or 82.0 points to end at 1938.0 and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (T:) was down 3.92% or 96.0 points to 2352.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1836 to 1648 and 273 ended unchanged.

Shares in Toho Co., Ltd. (T:) rose to all time highs; gaining 11.09% or 505.0 to 5060.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 17.63.

Crude oil for August delivery was down 0.09% or 0.07 to $75.18 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September fell 0.05% or 0.04 to hit $76.45 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.21% or 3.85 to trade at $1813.75 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.12% to 110.47, while EUR/JPY rose 0.05% to 130.30.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.12% at 92.650.

