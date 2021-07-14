Is United Natural Foods Headed for a Breakdown? By StockNews



Is United Natural Foods Headed for a Breakdown?



Shares of United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:) had been trending up through March but then kept falling and hitting a support line. If the stock breaks through this level, a breakout could soon occur. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trade.United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) is a wholesale distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods and nonfood products across North America. The company’s products consist of national, regional and private label brands grouped into grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, and personal care items.

The company has been benefiting from increased e-commerce solutions that have been generating more revenue. For instance, UNFI recently launched Community Marketplace — a business-to-business digital e-commerce solution. This platform is designed for emerging brands, to help them expand distribution with UNFI’s customers.

The company only had $39 million in cash as of the end of April, but that is still more than its short-term debt of $24 million. However, its net profit margin is flat and its debt-to-equity ratio is high at 2.8.

