Institutions cautious as crypto products post weakest volume since October By Cointelegraph

Institutions cautious as crypto products post weakest volume since October

Institutional investors are yet to regain confidence in the crypto markets, with weekly crypto investment product volume dropping to its lowest level since October 2020.

According to CoinShares’ Monday “Digital Asset Fund Flows Weeklyreport, $1.58 billion worth of digital asset products changed hands between July 5 and July 9.

Capital flows for institutional crypto products: CoinShares