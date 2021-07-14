India’s June WPI inflation eases to 12.07%: government By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai, India, May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s annual wholesale price inflation eased to 12.07% in June from the previous month’s record of 12.94%, despite a spike in costs of fuel and manufactured goods, government data showed on Wednesday.
Fuel prices rose 32.83% in June on the year while prices of manufactured items were up 10.88%, the data showed.
A low-base effect also contributed to the WPI inflation in June, since it stood at (-) 1.81% in the corresponding month of 2020.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.