India’s ICICI Bank warns remittance users to steer away from Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

India’s ICICI Bank warns remittance users to steer away from Bitcoin
India’s stance on crypto adoption has been a gray area ever since the birth of (BTC). In what seems like another blow for the Indian crypto community, one of the biggest financial services, ICICI Bank, has warned users not to use their remittance services for transferring any form of crypto or digital currency.
In ICICI’s latest iteration of the Retail Outward Remittance Application form, the bank has clearly stated its intent to stop users from using the service for crypto transfers. Based on the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) 1999, the declaration states:
