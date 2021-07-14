India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.26% By Investing.com

Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the rose 0.26%, while the index added 0.25%.

The best performers of the session on the were Wipro Ltd (NS:), which rose 7.02% or 36.85 points to trade at 561.70 at the close. Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra Ltd (NS:) added 2.70% or 28.35 points to end at 1078.50 and HCL Technologies Ltd (NS:) was up 2.22% or 21.50 points to 989.45 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were UPL Ltd (NS:), which fell 1.47% or 12.20 points to trade at 819.75 at the close. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (NS:) declined 1.39% or 103.60 points to end at 7326.75 and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NS:) was down 0.96% or 6.75 points to 697.25.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which rose 2.69% to 1078.40, HCL Technologies Ltd (BO:) which was up 2.09% to settle at 989.50 and Infosys Ltd (BO:) which gained 2.07% to close at 1576.90.

The worst performers were Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.32% to 7328.25 in late trade, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (BO:) which lost 0.81% to settle at 2415.60 and Nestle India Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.78% to 17535.55 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 851 to 848 and 43 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1707 rose and 1380 declined, while 125 ended unchanged.

Shares in Wipro Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 7.02% or 36.85 to 561.70.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 0.26% to 12.5900.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.38% or 6.85 to $1816.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 0.61% or 0.46 to hit $74.79 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 0.61% or 0.47 to trade at $76.02 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.07% to 74.538, while EUR/INR rose 0.13% to 87.9405.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.15% at 92.623.

