Hilary Duff Shared Some Intimate Pics Of Her Home Birth

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
32

This is as real as it gets.

As you might know, in addition to being a kickass actor and singer, Hilary Duff is an amazing mom to three kids.


Bg015 / GC Images

On March 24, she and husband Matthew Koma welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Mae James Bair.

And Hilary just got realllly real about the process, sharing some super-intimate (and touching) photos of her home birth.

“For me to feel safe during birth and get to where I need to go, it’s crucial to have the right support system,” The Younger star added. “The perfect amount of space, counter-pressure, humor, stillness and people that support my power.”


James Devaney / GC Images

Hilary also opened up about how lucky she feels to have such a great support system, writing, “My hubby is the most calm anchor in the room when I feel like climbing the walls and my little Molly is an extraordinary doula who sat with me when I needed to be still and quiet. She quite enjoyed the fact that I was sitting on doggy puddle pads as my water had broken hours before 🤣” 

“My own mama was there to make all the snacks and watch with a big nervous smile as her baby brings her a new grandbaby earthside,” Hilary continued.


Presley Ann / Getty Images

“The help that I have to support my other children while I am not able is maybe the most comforting thought of all. All hands on deck. Forever lol. This is hard work…every way a woman brings a baby in is.”

“From getting pregnant, to c-sections, hospital or home births, the breast feeding journey (oy vey that one gets me every time) and raising these little beings responsibly to be stand up, confidant, kind citizens of the world.”


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

It’s completely consuming. A tedious, magical, miraculous adventure…”

“So cheers almighty mothers. You make mountains move daily.”

This isn’t the first time Hilary got personal about the process of giving birth and caring for a newborn. Back in April, she wanted new moms to know that it was okay to talk about having a tough time breastfeeding — because she was, too.

“Just still painful and it’s hard, and it’s even harder having the other two that I know need me so much, and this takes up such a huge portion of the day. It seems like every 20 minutes, I’m feeding the baby, and I have to be sitting in one place,” she added.

Hilary also said that she gets anxiety at not having enough output, which only further affects her output.

Thank you x10000 for always keeping it real, Hilary!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR